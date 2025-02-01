Left Menu

Budget Sidelined: West Bengal Misses Out Amid Politicized Allocation

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee criticized the Union Budget 2025-26 for ignoring West Bengal while prioritizing Bihar ahead of assembly elections. He accused BJP MPs from Bengal of neglecting their state. The budget offers tax relief for the middle class, but Banerjee claims Bengal remains underfunded and deprived.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:55 IST
Budget Sidelined: West Bengal Misses Out Amid Politicized Allocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold critique, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has lambasted the Union Budget 2025-26, asserting it turns a blind eye to the needs of West Bengal.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Banerjee alleged deliberate negligence under BJP's governance, contrasting the focus on Bihar, which received numerous budgetary commitments ahead of its elections.

Despite tax relief measures for the middle class, Banerjee bemoaned a lack of crucial funding for West Bengal, while fellow BJP leaders defended the budget's benefits for economic relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025