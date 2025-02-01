Budget Sidelined: West Bengal Misses Out Amid Politicized Allocation

In a bold critique, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has lambasted the Union Budget 2025-26, asserting it turns a blind eye to the needs of West Bengal.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Banerjee alleged deliberate negligence under BJP's governance, contrasting the focus on Bihar, which received numerous budgetary commitments ahead of its elections.

Despite tax relief measures for the middle class, Banerjee bemoaned a lack of crucial funding for West Bengal, while fellow BJP leaders defended the budget's benefits for economic relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)