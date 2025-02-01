Tejashwi Yadav Critiques NDA Budget Rhetoric

In a scathing attack on the NDA government, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused them of mere rhetoric in the Union Budget unveiled on Saturday. The announcements, according to Yadav, are no more than repackaged promises from the past.

Yadav, in a press conference in Vaishali, took further aim at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He criticized Kumar, a BJP ally, for his inability to secure financial benefits for Bihar, in contrast to TDP leader Chandra Babu Naidu, who secured substantial funding for Andhra Pradesh. Yadav pointed out the absence of any significant financial aid for Bihar in the current budget.

Addressing specific projects, Yadav lamented the lack of progress on initiatives like the Bihta airport. He noted that during his party's tenure, land was acquired for such projects, but criticized the current administration for inaction. He also expressed disappointment over the dissolution of a separate Rail budget, which previously allowed for targeted announcements on passenger fares.

(With inputs from agencies.)