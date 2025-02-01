Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Union Budget as 'Band-Aid' Solution

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, voiced strong disapproval of the Union Budget on Saturday, describing it as a 'band-aid for bullet wounds' that reveals the Centre's lack of innovative ideas.

Gandhi stated that resolving the economic crisis amid global uncertainties requires a complete paradigm shift.

The Congress party had earlier criticized the budget, highlighting issues like stagnant real wages, poor mass consumption, slow private investment, and a complex GST system. Furthermore, it accused the Modi government of favoring Bihar while neglecting Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)