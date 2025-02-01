Left Menu

Night of Terror: Russian Attacks Devastate Ukrainian Cities

At least five people died as Russian drone and missile attacks targeted Ukrainian towns, including a deadly strike in Poltava. Moscow's forces persist in their assault on Donetsk while Ukrainian defenses struggle to protect the frontline. Civilians face power outages and evacuations amid ongoing hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:12 IST
  • Ukraine

At least five people lost their lives during the night as Russian drone and missile strikes battered Ukrainian towns and cities, local officials reported on Saturday.

A Russian missile hit an apartment block in Poltava, killing four and injuring ten, as emergency services scrambled to rescue survivors.

The relentless Russian assault underscores the pressing need for Ukraine to bolster its defenses against increasing military aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

