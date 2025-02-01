Jharkhand Feels Neglected in Union Budget 2025-26

The JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand has expressed dissatisfaction with the Union Budget 2025-26, accusing the Centre of neglecting the state's needs. The budget, unveiled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was perceived as favoring neighboring Bihar, generating discontent among Jharkhand's leaders.

State minister and Congress leader Radha Krishna Kishore highlighted the budget's lack of provisions for Jharkhand, despite its mineral wealth and poverty issues. Kishore criticized the budget for failing to address the state's requirement for central assistance, while JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey echoed concerns over Jharkhand's exclusion.

The Federation of Jharkhand Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) acknowledged the budget's merits for the middle class and SMEs but expressed disappointment over Jharkhand's absence in budgetary allocations. BJP leaders, however, praised the budget for its inclusive approach, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's development vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)