Kharge Criticizes Budget as a 'Deceptive Show'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes the Modi government's 2025 Union Budget, claiming it overlooks inflation, unemployment, and lacks substantial plans for youth, women, and minorities. He accuses the government of masking flaws with superficial announcements, stressing false praise over addressing core economic issues faced by citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:54 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has lambasted the Union Budget, accusing the government of focusing on self-praise while the nation grapples with inflation and unemployment.

Kharge expressed his discontent, labeling the Budget as an enactment of the proverb 'Nau sau choohe khake billi hajj ko chali,' suggesting that the government's actions are insincere.

Highlighting deficiencies, he pointed to the Modi administration's failure to present substantial economic reforms for youth, women, and minorities, accusing it of merely repackaging old schemes like Make in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

