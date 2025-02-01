Left Menu

Karnataka's Budget Blues: ‘Khaali Chombu’ Controversy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the union budget, describing it as disappointing and failing to meet the state's expectations. He highlighted concerns about funding for key projects and accused the central government of favoritism towards other states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. The CM expressed dissatisfaction over Karnataka's perceived neglect.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched a scathing critique of the union budget, labeling it as a significant letdown for the state. In Mysuru, he expressed disappointment over the budget's failure to address Karnataka's key infrastructural and developmental projects.

Siddaramaiah highlighted that despite Karnataka being the second-highest tax contributor, projects such as the Mekedatu reservoir and irrigation initiatives for the Mahadayi and Krishna rivers remain unaddressed. The CM claimed the budget favored states like Bihar and Andhra Pradesh for political reasons.

Addressing media in Hubbali, Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development, echoed Siddaramaiah's sentiments, dismissing the budget as mere announcements. The move reflects broader concerns about fiscal allocations amid rising unemployment rates under current policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

