Court Clash over Italy's Migrant Expulsion Strategy

An Italian navy ship redirected migrants from Albania to Italy following a court ruling. The move highlights tensions between Italy's government and its judiciary over controversial migration policies. A European Court of Justice decision, expected in February, could significantly impact migrant repatriation and processing agreements beyond EU borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shengjin | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Albania

An Italian navy ship transported migrants from Albania back to Italy on Saturday, following a pivotal court decision in Rome. This marks the third unsuccessful effort by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's far-right administration to handle asylum processing in a non-EU nation.

The Italian coast guard moved 43 migrants from Shengjin port, northwest of Tirana, after a broader decision to refrain from expelling them swiftly under a contested agreement. The case was forwarded to the European Court of Justice, highlighting ongoing tensions between Rome and Italy's judiciary over migration policy.

Despite criticism from human rights organizations, the Italian government, having signed a comprehensive five-year plan to address illegal immigration, faces scrutiny as the number of migrants entering Italy surges. The controversial arrangement continues to provoke interest and debate across European partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

