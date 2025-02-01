Left Menu

TMC Criticizes Union Budget 2025-26 for Ignoring Bengal

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee criticized the Union Budget 2025-26 for failing to allocate sufficient resources to West Bengal, while highlighting several benefits for Bihar ahead of its assembly elections. Banerjee accused the BJP of neglecting Bengal's needs and not supporting central projects in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:39 IST
TMC Criticizes Union Budget 2025-26 for Ignoring Bengal
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has criticized the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, asserting that it fails to provide necessary resources to West Bengal. He alleged that the BJP's central government continues to overlook the state's needs, while offering substantial support to Bihar, which is gearing up for assembly elections later this year.

Highlighting a perceived bias towards Bihar, the budget includes initiatives such as the establishment of a Makhana Board and financial aid for both the western Kosi canal and IIT Patna. In contrast, Banerjee claimed that West Bengal remains deprived, with BJP MPs from the state failing to advocate effectively for its economic concerns.

Responding to these allegations, BJP leaders highlighted tax benefits for the middle class in the budget, citing tangible relief in terms of reduced tax incidence. They argued that the TMC has struggled to implement central projects due to infrastructural issues and commended the government's focus on economic support for middle-earners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025