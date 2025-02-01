TMC Criticizes Union Budget 2025-26 for Ignoring Bengal

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has criticized the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, asserting that it fails to provide necessary resources to West Bengal. He alleged that the BJP's central government continues to overlook the state's needs, while offering substantial support to Bihar, which is gearing up for assembly elections later this year.

Highlighting a perceived bias towards Bihar, the budget includes initiatives such as the establishment of a Makhana Board and financial aid for both the western Kosi canal and IIT Patna. In contrast, Banerjee claimed that West Bengal remains deprived, with BJP MPs from the state failing to advocate effectively for its economic concerns.

Responding to these allegations, BJP leaders highlighted tax benefits for the middle class in the budget, citing tangible relief in terms of reduced tax incidence. They argued that the TMC has struggled to implement central projects due to infrastructural issues and commended the government's focus on economic support for middle-earners.

(With inputs from agencies.)