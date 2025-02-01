Amit Shah Criticizes AAP, Predicts Electoral Wipeout in Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, predicting that Delhi voters will oust the ruling party in the upcoming election. Accusing AAP of numerous scams, Shah claims there's a strong anti-AAP sentiment in the city, with many AAP leaders lacking confidence.
In a fierce verbal assault, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi of being embroiled in numerous scams, suggesting that the citizens of Delhi are poised to remove the party from power following the upcoming elections.
Labeling the AAP regime as a '3G government', Shah highlighted allegations such as being a 'government of fraud', one providing 'shelter to infiltrators', and rife with 'corruption activities'. He pointed to significant dissatisfaction among AAP ranks, citing that half of its MLAs have been denied election tickets this time.
During a rally in Sonia Vihar, Shah also criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal over unfulfilled promises, including cleaning the Yamuna river, while insisting the BJP would ultimately rid Delhi of pollution and deliver on promises including a prestigious Sports University. As Delhi gears up for elections on February 5, with results on February 8, Shah remains openly critical of AAP's governance and alleged financial misdeeds.
