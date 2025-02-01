Left Menu

Union Budget 2025 Sparks Controversy Over Elite Benefits

Congress leader criticizes Union Budget 2025, alleging it favors billionaires and dismisses tax benefits. The leader points out inadequate representation of marginalized groups and accuses budget of prioritizing a select few wealthy individuals. Meanwhile, Finance Minister highlights tax relief for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh.

Union Budget 2025 Sparks Controversy Over Elite Benefits
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged response to the Union Budget 2025, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha sharply criticized the government's financial plan, claiming it disproportionately benefits a small conglomerate of billionaires. He argued that the budget is strategically designed to place India's resources in the hands of a select 20-25 wealthy individuals.

Addressing a gathering at Delhi's Sadar Bazar, the Congress leader dismissed the touted benefits of income tax exemptions up to Rs 12 lakh, labeling the measure as insufficient for the broader population. He further emphasized the underrepresentation of marginalized communities, including backwards classes, Dalits, tribals, and minorities, in key national institutions.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on presenting the budget in the Lok Sabha, focused on economic growth strategies, spotlighting sectors like agriculture and MSMEs. Highlighted was a significant tax relief for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, a move celebrated by government supporters led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its potential to benefit the middle class.

(With inputs from agencies.)

