AAP Secures Historic Victory in Phagwara Mayoral Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) achieved a significant milestone with the election of Ram Pal Uppal as the new mayor of Phagwara Municipal Corporation on Saturday. This victory comes after Uppal, a former Congress member, joined AAP in January.

In the elections, Uppal triumphed over Congress candidate Sanjeev Bugga, marking a significant shift in Phagwara's political landscape. The AAP also secured top positions with Tejpal Basra elected as the senior deputy mayor and Vipan Krishna as the deputy mayor.

Throughout the elections, the Punjab and Haryana high court appointed retired judge Habans Lal as an independent observer to ensure transparency. The Congress accused AAP of flouting democratic norms, prompting protests outside the Public Work Department Rest House.

Reacting to the victory, Punjab AAP president Aman Arora emphasized the prioritization of Phagwara's development over party politics. He invited council members, regardless of their political affiliation, to collaborate for the city's progress.

