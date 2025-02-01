Left Menu

Tributes Pour in for Kishan Kapoor, Iconic Himachal Leader

Kishan Kapoor, an influential BJP leader and five-time MLA, passed away at 73. Known for his dedication, he served as a cabinet minister in multiple state governments and was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019. State leaders expressed deep condolences for his impactful contributions to Himachal Pradesh.

Updated: 01-02-2025 20:11 IST
The political landscape of Himachal Pradesh endured a significant loss with the passing of Kishan Kapoor, a prominent figure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kapoor, aged 73, breathed his last at PGI Chandigarh, leaving behind a legacy of unwavering dedication and public service.

Kapoor's political journey began with the Jan Sangh in 1970 and saw him elected as an MLA five times, a testament to his enduring appeal and leadership. His tenure included ministerial roles under Prem Kumar Dhumal and Jai Ram Thakur, enhancing state governance with his forward-thinking approach.

Notably, in 2019, Kapoor was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Kangra constituency, securing a record victory. State officials and politicians, including Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, praised his contributions to state development and extended heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.

