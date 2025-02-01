Tributes Pour in for Kishan Kapoor, Iconic Himachal Leader

The political landscape of Himachal Pradesh endured a significant loss with the passing of Kishan Kapoor, a prominent figure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kapoor, aged 73, breathed his last at PGI Chandigarh, leaving behind a legacy of unwavering dedication and public service.

Kapoor's political journey began with the Jan Sangh in 1970 and saw him elected as an MLA five times, a testament to his enduring appeal and leadership. His tenure included ministerial roles under Prem Kumar Dhumal and Jai Ram Thakur, enhancing state governance with his forward-thinking approach.

Notably, in 2019, Kapoor was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Kangra constituency, securing a record victory. State officials and politicians, including Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, praised his contributions to state development and extended heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.

