Amit Shah's Fiery Challenge: Delhi's Future at Stake

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused the Aam Aadmi Party of corruption and sheltering illegal immigrants, asserting that there's a 'big wave' against AAP in Delhi. Shah urged voters to support BJP for developmental progress, emphasizing benefits announced in the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:10 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, accusing it of corruption and providing shelter to illegal immigrants. Shah branded the city's current administration as a '3G' government characterized by scams and deceit.

Addressing a rally in Mustafabad, Shah implored citizens to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming elections, highlighting recent budget benefits as evidence of the government's commitment to development. He assured that plans for gig workers and regional economic initiatives were in place under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

In a fiery campaign speech, Shah criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for unfulfilled promises, including the cleaning of the Yamuna river. Highlighting dissatisfaction among the people, Shah urged voters to reject what he called an administration of falsehoods and embrace a future of progress with BJP leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

