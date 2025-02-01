Election Commission Intensifies Vigilance for Upcoming Delhi Polls
Ahead of the Delhi polls, the Election Commission has directed stringent measures to curb misuse of money and ensure free and fair elections. All enforcement agencies are instructed to focus on monitoring illegal activities, and police are to be actively involved in maintaining law and order.
As Delhi prepares for its upcoming polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission has issued firm instructions aimed at preventing the misuse of money and voter inducements. Chief Electoral Officer Delhi has received guidelines to ensure that all enforcement agencies track any unethical activities that might heighten caste or community tensions.
The directive, articulated in a letter by Election Commission Secretary BC Patra, established a set of measures following a meeting with relevant officials. Details have been provided to Observers, District Election Officers, Senior Municipal Authorities, and police forces to ensure elections remain fair and free of undue influence.
Vigilance is prioritized at inter-state police posts and excise check posts to intercept illicit substances, cash, and other illegal items. This comes with the directive for media briefings upon significant seizures. The last 72 hours before the polls are marked as critical, emphasizing cohesive teamwork among the Field Surveillance Team, Static Surveillance Team, and supporting units.
All operational teams, including expenditure monitoring groups, are instructed to be at full capacity during election days. Protocols for police deployment ensure comprehensive security coverage, with no disbandment of teams due to personnel shortages.
To curtail bribery or intimidation during the election, transactions involving over Rs. 50,000 must bear appropriate documentation. Parties are cautioned against any rhetoric or actions that might worsen societal divides, with an emphasis on ethical campaigning practices.
Finally, the poll commission mandates swift attention to c-VIGIL application complaints, with actions aligned with Commission's Standard Operating Procedures. Social media is set for rigorous monitoring to report election violations and respond promptly to emerging challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
