AAP's Mohinder Goyal Decries 'Cowardly Attack'; Vows Electoral Reprisal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Rithala, Mohinder Goyal, condemned what he termed a 'cowardly attack' by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, asserting that the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections will see a decisive response from the electorate.

Goyal is embroiled in a triangular contest with BJP's Kulwant Rana and Congress' Shushant Rana. Accusing the BJP candidate of instigating violence, Goyal stated, 'This cowardly attack is from the BJP candidate here. They have ended their terror here but are hungry for power again. People will not be intimidated and will defeat them with more votes than before.'

Highlighting AAP's achievements, Goyal claimed continued public support for their governance in sectors such as electricity and healthcare. AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal backed Goyal, lamenting the politics of 'hooliganism' and urging the electorate to reject such actions.

In a related incident, Congress candidate Sushant Mishra alleged an assault by Election Commission officials, which the District Magistrate of North-West Delhi refuted as baseless, maintaining that officials were executing their duties fairly.

