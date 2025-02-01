Bridge Blockades Stir Political Tensions in Serbia

Massive protests erupted in Serbia's Novi Sad as citizens blockaded three Danube River bridges following a railway station disaster that claimed 15 lives. The incident, resulting from a roof collapse in November, has sparked widespread public outrage and a political crisis across the Balkan nation.

Despite prosecutors charging 13 individuals over the catastrophe, many Serbians attribute the tragedy to rampant corruption and mismanagement within President Aleksandar Vucic's government. Demonstrators, including students from Belgrade, fiercely express discontent, accusing the administration of severe misconduct and demanding justice.

Amidst resignations of high-ranking officials like Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, the growing unrest challenges Vucic's authority. While criticism mounts over his government's alleged electoral malpractices and media suppression, Vucic remains defiant, considering the appointment of a new prime minister or potential snap elections.

