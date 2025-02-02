U.S. Airstrikes Target Key ISIS Figures in Somalia

In a significant military operation, U.S. forces conducted targeted airstrikes in Somalia on Saturday, aimed at taking down a senior Islamic State attack planner and other group members. These strikes reportedly resulted in the deaths of numerous militants, without civilian casualties.

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the operation targeted caves in the Golis Mountains where the militants were hiding. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth confirmed the success of the mission, noting the impact on the Islamic State's operational capabilities.

The Somali government, led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, praised the U.S. efforts, highlighting the strong security cooperation between the two nations. An official from Mohamud's office stated that Somalia cannot be a refuge for terrorists, as the immediate effects of the strikes continue to be assessed.

(With inputs from agencies.)