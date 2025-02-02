Left Menu

U.S. Airstrikes Target Key ISIS Figures in Somalia

U.S. forces launched airstrikes in Somalia, targeting senior Islamic State members, with numerous militants reportedly killed. These strikes, conducted in the Golis Mountains, aim to deter terrorist threats against the U.S. and its allies. Somalia's president acknowledged the support and praised the partnership in counter-terrorism efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 01:10 IST
U.S. Airstrikes Target Key ISIS Figures in Somalia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant military operation, U.S. forces conducted targeted airstrikes in Somalia on Saturday, aimed at taking down a senior Islamic State attack planner and other group members. These strikes reportedly resulted in the deaths of numerous militants, without civilian casualties.

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the operation targeted caves in the Golis Mountains where the militants were hiding. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth confirmed the success of the mission, noting the impact on the Islamic State's operational capabilities.

The Somali government, led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, praised the U.S. efforts, highlighting the strong security cooperation between the two nations. An official from Mohamud's office stated that Somalia cannot be a refuge for terrorists, as the immediate effects of the strikes continue to be assessed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025