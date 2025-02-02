Trump's Tariffs: A New Chapter in US-Canada-Mexico Relations

President Donald Trump has announced new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China in a bid to address the issues of fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration. Starting Tuesday, a 25% tariff will apply to Canadian and Mexican imports, while a 10% tariff will be levied on Chinese goods.

The White House stated that these tariffs would remain until the perceived national crisis is resolved. No specific criteria for lifting the tariffs have been outlined, leaving uncertainty about future trade relations. The decision has sparked fears of a potential trade war, adding volatility to global financial markets.

Economists, such as EY's Greg Daco, predict that these tariffs could lead to stagflation in the U.S., hinder economic growth by 1.5 percentage points, and push Canada and Mexico into recession. This unexpected move underscores the administration's willingness to alter longstanding economic practices.

