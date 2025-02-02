Left Menu

Bridging the Shiv Sena Divide: A Potential Reconciliation

Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat expressed willingness to mediate a reconciliation between his party and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, emphasizing that mutual understanding is crucial. He highlighted past cordial ties and concerns about growing distance, implying challenges due to past conflicts and the youth's inexperience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 08:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Maharashtra minister has expressed his readiness to mediate a truce between the warring factions of the Shiv Sena — led by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the rival group under Uddhav Thackeray, known as Shiv Sena (UBT).

Sanjay Shirsat, a minister in the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, shared in a recent Marathi channel interview that many of his colleagues still maintain friendly relations with leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) despite the political split.

However, he emphasized that any reconciliation effort would first require mending hearts. With the party originally founded by Bal Thackeray facing increasing internal distance, Shirsat raised concerns about future unity prospects. He also mentioned skepticism over the ability of younger leaders like Aaditya Thackeray to facilitate a rapprochement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

