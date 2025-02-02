Bridging the Shiv Sena Divide: A Potential Reconciliation

A Maharashtra minister has expressed his readiness to mediate a truce between the warring factions of the Shiv Sena — led by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the rival group under Uddhav Thackeray, known as Shiv Sena (UBT).

Sanjay Shirsat, a minister in the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, shared in a recent Marathi channel interview that many of his colleagues still maintain friendly relations with leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) despite the political split.

However, he emphasized that any reconciliation effort would first require mending hearts. With the party originally founded by Bal Thackeray facing increasing internal distance, Shirsat raised concerns about future unity prospects. He also mentioned skepticism over the ability of younger leaders like Aaditya Thackeray to facilitate a rapprochement.

