Knee Pain Sidelines Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was forced to cancel his visit to Chikkaballapura and Ramanagara on Sunday due to an unexpected case of knee pain.

According to an official statement provided to PTI, Siddaramaiah sought medical attention at a private hospital after experiencing discomfort in his knee, linked to a previous ligament tear.

The official emphasized that the health issue is minor and reassured the public that the Chief Minister is in stable condition, urging there is no reason for concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)