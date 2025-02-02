Left Menu

Knee Pain Sidelines Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah canceled his scheduled visit to Chikkaballapura and Ramanagara due to knee pain. Following treatment for a previous ligament tear, the issue resurfaced. An official confirmed it was minor, and Siddaramaiah is in good health, with no cause for alarm.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was forced to cancel his visit to Chikkaballapura and Ramanagara on Sunday due to an unexpected case of knee pain.

According to an official statement provided to PTI, Siddaramaiah sought medical attention at a private hospital after experiencing discomfort in his knee, linked to a previous ligament tear.

The official emphasized that the health issue is minor and reassured the public that the Chief Minister is in stable condition, urging there is no reason for concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

