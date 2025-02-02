Kerala's Budget Battle: CPI (M) Slams Centre's Alleged Neglect

In a fierce rebuke, the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) has stepped up its attack on the central government, accusing it of sidelining Kerala in the recently announced union budget for 2025-26. The party condemns the BJP-led Centre's alleged 'anti-Kerala' stance, reflecting anger over the allocation of funds.

Veteran CPI (M) leaders M V Govindan and E P Jayarajan took aim at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation, criticizing her failure to address Kerala's significant demands. They denounced Union Minister George Kurian's remarks suggesting Kerala should declare itself backward to receive central aid.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Finance Minister K N Balagopal echoed these sentiments, highlighting the state's prevalent issues neglected in the budget, such as a special financial package and rehabilitation plans for Wayanad, calling on citizens to protest against the central government's approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)