Left Menu

Kerala's Budget Battle: CPI (M) Slams Centre's Alleged Neglect

The CPI (M) has intensified its criticism against the central government's alleged neglect of Kerala in the 2025-26 union budget. Party leaders allege an 'anti-Kerala' mindset and accuse the BJP-led Centre of discriminating against the state by denying funds and thwarting its development progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthpuram | Updated: 02-02-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 13:06 IST
Kerala's Budget Battle: CPI (M) Slams Centre's Alleged Neglect
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce rebuke, the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) has stepped up its attack on the central government, accusing it of sidelining Kerala in the recently announced union budget for 2025-26. The party condemns the BJP-led Centre's alleged 'anti-Kerala' stance, reflecting anger over the allocation of funds.

Veteran CPI (M) leaders M V Govindan and E P Jayarajan took aim at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation, criticizing her failure to address Kerala's significant demands. They denounced Union Minister George Kurian's remarks suggesting Kerala should declare itself backward to receive central aid.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Finance Minister K N Balagopal echoed these sentiments, highlighting the state's prevalent issues neglected in the budget, such as a special financial package and rehabilitation plans for Wayanad, calling on citizens to protest against the central government's approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025