Left Menu

Manjinder Singh Sirsa: A Political Force in Rajouri Garden

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a seasoned BJP politician, is contesting the Rajouri Garden seat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Having already won twice, he aims to address critical issues like water supply and infrastructure if victorious. The constituency sees a complex electoral battle against AAP and Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 16:32 IST
Manjinder Singh Sirsa: A Political Force in Rajouri Garden
Manjinder Singh Sirsa
  • Country:
  • India

Manjinder Singh Sirsa is once again in the spotlight as he enters the Rajouri Garden assembly race under the BJP banner, a seat he has successfully wrestled from both the Congress and AAP in past elections. With eyes set on a third victory, Sirsa aims to tackle pivotal issues plaguing the constituency.

As a two-time MLA, Sirsa is zeroed in on improving basic amenities such as potable water supply and road conditions in the area. He points out ongoing problems including unreliable water quality, dilapidated roads, and widespread garbage, emphasizing the need for Rajouri Garden's inclusion in the Smart City initiative.

The upcoming Delhi Assembly election will witness Sirsa challenging formidable opponents, including AAP's Dhanwanti Chandela and Congress' Dharampal Chandela. With the election set for February 5 and results on February 8, the political drama in Rajouri Garden promises to be a captivating contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025