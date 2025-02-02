Manjinder Singh Sirsa: A Political Force in Rajouri Garden

Manjinder Singh Sirsa is once again in the spotlight as he enters the Rajouri Garden assembly race under the BJP banner, a seat he has successfully wrestled from both the Congress and AAP in past elections. With eyes set on a third victory, Sirsa aims to tackle pivotal issues plaguing the constituency.

As a two-time MLA, Sirsa is zeroed in on improving basic amenities such as potable water supply and road conditions in the area. He points out ongoing problems including unreliable water quality, dilapidated roads, and widespread garbage, emphasizing the need for Rajouri Garden's inclusion in the Smart City initiative.

The upcoming Delhi Assembly election will witness Sirsa challenging formidable opponents, including AAP's Dhanwanti Chandela and Congress' Dharampal Chandela. With the election set for February 5 and results on February 8, the political drama in Rajouri Garden promises to be a captivating contest.

