Modi's Middle-Class Promise: Delhi Assembly Polls Heat Up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds the Union Budget as the 'most middle-class friendly' in history during a rally ahead of Delhi elections. Campaigning for BJP, he criticized the AAP government for alleged corruption and false promises, urging voters to choose BJP for a prosperous future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:34 IST
In the heated final days of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the recent Union Budget as a boon for the middle class.

Addressing a rally in RK Puram, Modi described it as the 'most middle-class friendly budget in India's history', while casting criticisms on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for corruption and failed promises.

He promised a 'double-engine' BJP government in Delhi that will focus on welfare, just days ahead of February 5 elections.

