Modi's Middle-Class Promise: Delhi Assembly Polls Heat Up
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds the Union Budget as the 'most middle-class friendly' in history during a rally ahead of Delhi elections. Campaigning for BJP, he criticized the AAP government for alleged corruption and false promises, urging voters to choose BJP for a prosperous future.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:34 IST
- Country:
- India
In the heated final days of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the recent Union Budget as a boon for the middle class.
Addressing a rally in RK Puram, Modi described it as the 'most middle-class friendly budget in India's history', while casting criticisms on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for corruption and failed promises.
He promised a 'double-engine' BJP government in Delhi that will focus on welfare, just days ahead of February 5 elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kejriwal's Middle-Class Manifesto: A New Dawn for India's Superpower
Kejriwal's Middle-Class Manifesto: A Call to Action
Union Minister Hails Budget's Relief for Middle-Class Taxpayers
Delhi's 2025-26 Budget Allocation Under Fire: AAP Criticizes Lack of Middle-Class Relief
Takeaway from Budget 2025-26 is that BJP wooing tax paying middle-class, Bihar electorate: Cong's P Chidambaram.