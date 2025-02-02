Rajnath Singh Urges Delhi to Embrace BJP for Change
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized the Delhi government's refusal to accept central assistance, attributing it to fears of the Modi-led government's credit. He urged Delhi to give the BJP an opportunity while accusing AAP and Congress of collusion. Singh called for the BJP to lead Delhi's development like India's economic growth.
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has accused the AAP government in Delhi of rejecting central assistance out of fear that the Narendra Modi-led Union government would gain credit. Speaking at rallies in Rajendra Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, and Chandni Chowk, Singh emphasized the need for Delhi to switch to BJP leadership.
Singh pointed out that the BJP has not governed Delhi for decades and highlighted that under Modi, India's economy has climbed from the 11th to the fifth largest globally. He criticized both AAP and Congress for their alliance and accused Arvind Kejriwal of breaking trust by forming a political party contrary to Anna Hazare's wishes.
He further accused Congress and AAP of a 'friendly match' and noted Congress's lack of political significance in Delhi. Singh assured that all AAP's current schemes would continue under BJP's leadership and urged voters to allow the BJP to demonstrate their potential for Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Assembly Elections: 1521 Nominations Filed, AAP, BJP, and Congress in Intense Battle
Election Battle for Delhi's Future: BJP vs AAP vs Congress
Indira Bhawan: A New Dawn for Congress Party
Controversy Deepens as Wayanad Congress Leaders Granted Bail
Congress Launches 'Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra' in J&K