Rajnath Singh Urges Delhi to Embrace BJP for Change

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has accused the AAP government in Delhi of rejecting central assistance out of fear that the Narendra Modi-led Union government would gain credit. Speaking at rallies in Rajendra Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, and Chandni Chowk, Singh emphasized the need for Delhi to switch to BJP leadership.

Singh pointed out that the BJP has not governed Delhi for decades and highlighted that under Modi, India's economy has climbed from the 11th to the fifth largest globally. He criticized both AAP and Congress for their alliance and accused Arvind Kejriwal of breaking trust by forming a political party contrary to Anna Hazare's wishes.

He further accused Congress and AAP of a 'friendly match' and noted Congress's lack of political significance in Delhi. Singh assured that all AAP's current schemes would continue under BJP's leadership and urged voters to allow the BJP to demonstrate their potential for Delhi.

