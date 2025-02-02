Left Menu

Vijay's Political Party Prepares for 2026: A New Chapter for Tamil Nadu

Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay reiterated the party's aim to win the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Celebrating its first anniversary, TVK focuses on people's welfare and has pledged to avoid personal attacks on political rivals. The party seeks support through people's power and alliance cooperation.

Vijay, the leader of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, reaffirmed his party's commitment to securing a victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Celebrating its first anniversary, he stressed that party workers must start earnest preparations to build respect and support among the electorate.

During the event, Vijay unveiled busts of influential figures like Periyar and Kamaraj, whom he considers ideological icons. He highlighted TVK's commitment to people's welfare and an inclusive political culture, shunning attacks on rival leaders and focusing instead on public issues.

Vijay expressed confidence in the party's electoral prospects, citing a potential realignment in political fronts. With support from the electorate and alliances, TVK aims not only for electoral success but also for promoting significant political and social reforms in Tamil Nadu.

