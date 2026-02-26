Left Menu

Sasikala's New Political Party to Debut in 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

Senior politician V K Sasikala announced the upcoming launch of her new political party's name within a week, emphasizing its role in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. Having left AIADMK after her expulsion, Sasikala aims to make a notable comeback with this new political venture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:23 IST
Sasikala's New Political Party to Debut in 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections
  • Country:
  • India

Senior politician V K Sasikala announced on Thursday that the name of her newly launched political party will be revealed within a week. The decision marks a significant return to politics for Sasikala, who was a close aide to the late J Jayalalithaa.

During a public meeting in Ramanathapuram, Sasikala introduced the party flag and emphasized its decisive role in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Despite her legal ineligibility to contest elections until 2027, she aims for an active presence through the party.

Her new party, adorned with a flag featuring influential Dravidian icons, will compete against both DMK and AIADMK, with whom she holds a fractured relationship, thereby signaling a fresh political rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Court Overturns Fraud Conviction of Pro-Democracy Tycoon Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong Court Overturns Fraud Conviction of Pro-Democracy Tycoon Jimmy Lai

 Global
2
Digital Platforms Called to Uphold Online Safety and Trust

Digital Platforms Called to Uphold Online Safety and Trust

 India
3
Iran's Supreme Leader Bans Nuclear Weapons in Historic Decree

Iran's Supreme Leader Bans Nuclear Weapons in Historic Decree

 United Arab Emirates
4
Hong Kong Court Targets Activist's Family in Unprecedented Move

Hong Kong Court Targets Activist's Family in Unprecedented Move

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026