Sasikala's New Political Party to Debut in 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections
Senior politician V K Sasikala announced the upcoming launch of her new political party's name within a week, emphasizing its role in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. Having left AIADMK after her expulsion, Sasikala aims to make a notable comeback with this new political venture.
- Country:
- India
Senior politician V K Sasikala announced on Thursday that the name of her newly launched political party will be revealed within a week. The decision marks a significant return to politics for Sasikala, who was a close aide to the late J Jayalalithaa.
During a public meeting in Ramanathapuram, Sasikala introduced the party flag and emphasized its decisive role in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Despite her legal ineligibility to contest elections until 2027, she aims for an active presence through the party.
Her new party, adorned with a flag featuring influential Dravidian icons, will compete against both DMK and AIADMK, with whom she holds a fractured relationship, thereby signaling a fresh political rivalry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AIADMK's Rs 10,000 Promise Targets Economically Strapped Voters
CPI(M) Calls Out AIADMK's Leadership in Tamil Nadu's NDA
AIADMK Leader Criticizes Road Infrastructure, Water Supply in Madurai Post CM's Visit
O Panneerselvam Challenges AIADMK Amendments, Vows to Leave Politics If Proven Wrong
AIADMK to provide monthly assistance to degree holders registered with employment exchange, says Palaniswami.