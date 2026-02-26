Sasikala's New Political Party to Debut in 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

Senior politician V K Sasikala announced on Thursday that the name of her newly launched political party will be revealed within a week. The decision marks a significant return to politics for Sasikala, who was a close aide to the late J Jayalalithaa.

During a public meeting in Ramanathapuram, Sasikala introduced the party flag and emphasized its decisive role in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Despite her legal ineligibility to contest elections until 2027, she aims for an active presence through the party.

Her new party, adorned with a flag featuring influential Dravidian icons, will compete against both DMK and AIADMK, with whom she holds a fractured relationship, thereby signaling a fresh political rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)