Trade Tensions Escalate: Mexico Strikes Back with Retaliatory Tariffs

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced retaliatory tariffs in response to U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods. She emphasized dialogue but stated Mexico's need for defense. The plan may target U.S. imports, excluding the auto industry, affecting economies significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 23:22 IST
In a dramatic escalation of trade tensions, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Saturday retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods. This move follows the U.S. decision to impose 25% tariffs on all Mexican imports.

Sheinbaum stated that Mexico prefers dialogue over confrontation, but is compelled to respond to protect national interests. The U.S. is Mexico's largest foreign market, and these tariffs could significantly impact both nations' economies.

Agricultural and metal products may face tariffs up to 20%, though the auto industry remains exempt. Meanwhile, Sheinbaum refuted U.S. accusations linking her government to drug cartels, calling them "slanderous."

(With inputs from agencies.)

