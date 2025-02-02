Trade Tensions Escalate: Mexico Strikes Back with Retaliatory Tariffs
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced retaliatory tariffs in response to U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods. She emphasized dialogue but stated Mexico's need for defense. The plan may target U.S. imports, excluding the auto industry, affecting economies significantly.
In a dramatic escalation of trade tensions, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Saturday retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods. This move follows the U.S. decision to impose 25% tariffs on all Mexican imports.
Sheinbaum stated that Mexico prefers dialogue over confrontation, but is compelled to respond to protect national interests. The U.S. is Mexico's largest foreign market, and these tariffs could significantly impact both nations' economies.
Agricultural and metal products may face tariffs up to 20%, though the auto industry remains exempt. Meanwhile, Sheinbaum refuted U.S. accusations linking her government to drug cartels, calling them "slanderous."
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- tariffs
- Claudia Sheinbaum
- U.S.
- trade war
- economy
- imports
- exports
- retaliatory measures
- Trump
ALSO READ
Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment
Boosting India's Space Economy: New Budget Proposals and Incentives
Gen Z's Frugality: A Financial Trend Transforming China's Economy
Rajasthan Aims for $350 Billion Economy with Robust Industrial Growth
India Accelerates Biofuel Goals, Eyes Fourth-Largest Economy Spot