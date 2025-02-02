Sinha Fires at Modi: Branding vs. Promises
TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for focusing excessively on promotion instead of fulfilling past promises. Speaking at a rally for AAP candidate Atishi, Sinha accused Modi of not delivering on promises such as jobs and farmers' income. He highlighted Modi’s extensive self-promotion and called for support of genuine candidates.
In a pointed critique, TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of prioritizing promotion over policy implementation. Addressing a rally in support of AAP's Atishi, Sinha labeled Modi as a 'promotion minister,' implying that the PM spends half his day on self-promotion.
Sinha contended that Modi has failed to fulfill pivotal promises, including the creation of two crore jobs and increasing farmers' incomes. He alleged that Modi's commitments remain unfulfilled, leading to economic struggles for common people and farmers.
As the opposition INDIA bloc, comprising TMC and AAP, pushes back against Modi's governance, Sinha urged citizens to reject money power, highlighting the importance of genuine leadership amidst upcoming elections.
