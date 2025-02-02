Political Clash Over Delhi's Education System: Maken vs AAP

Ajay Maken, Treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing to sustain the growth in Class XII pass rates which had been increasing until the Congress's term ended in 2013-14.

Maken's claims come amidst a political debate, with AAP dismissing them as fabricated narratives allegedly scripted by the BJP. He cited a sharp decrease in the number of passing students and those enrolled in government schools compared to private institutions.

Maken also addressed Delhi's air pollution, attributing it primarily to the rise in private vehicles due to the weakened public transport system under AAP's governance, with vehicular emissions rising significantly according to TERI's data.

