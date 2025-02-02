Left Menu

Political Clash Over Delhi's Education System: Maken vs AAP

Ajay Maken of the All India Congress Committee alleges a decline in Class XII pass rates in Delhi government schools since AAP took power, attributing it to fewer students appearing for exams. AAP accuses Congress of parroting BJP narratives. Maken also critiques public transport decline, blaming it for air pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 23:57 IST
Political Clash Over Delhi's Education System: Maken vs AAP
Ajay Maken
  • Country:
  • India

Ajay Maken, Treasurer of the All India Congress Committee, has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing to sustain the growth in Class XII pass rates which had been increasing until the Congress's term ended in 2013-14.

Maken's claims come amidst a political debate, with AAP dismissing them as fabricated narratives allegedly scripted by the BJP. He cited a sharp decrease in the number of passing students and those enrolled in government schools compared to private institutions.

Maken also addressed Delhi's air pollution, attributing it primarily to the rise in private vehicles due to the weakened public transport system under AAP's governance, with vehicular emissions rising significantly according to TERI's data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025