Mexico Strikes Back: Tariff Battle Intensifies

In a significant escalation of economic tensions, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced plans to provide further details on the retaliatory tariffs her administration will impose against the United States.

The move comes as a direct response to the U.S. decision to apply a 25% tariff on all goods imported from Mexico.

This bold strategy, dubbed 'Plan B' by President Sheinbaum's government, marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing trade dispute between the two neighboring nations.

