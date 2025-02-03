Left Menu

Mexico Strikes Back: Tariff Battle Intensifies

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is set to announce further details regarding her decision to impose retaliatory tariffs against the U.S., a move sparked by new American tariffs on Mexican imports. This decision forms part of her administration's 'Plan B' strategy in response to economic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 01:49 IST
In a significant escalation of economic tensions, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced plans to provide further details on the retaliatory tariffs her administration will impose against the United States.

The move comes as a direct response to the U.S. decision to apply a 25% tariff on all goods imported from Mexico.

This bold strategy, dubbed 'Plan B' by President Sheinbaum's government, marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing trade dispute between the two neighboring nations.

