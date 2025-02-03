Left Menu

Tragic Assault in West Bengal Sparks Outcry

In West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, a woman was found injured in a field, with allegations of abduction and rape. The incident occurred in Jangalia village, sparking political criticism toward local authorities and leadership for not addressing the crime adequately. The victim is hospitalized and stable but serious.

Updated: 03-02-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 08:54 IST
A disturbing incident in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district has drawn national attention. A woman was found injured in a field, allegedly abducted and raped, according to Union minister Sukanta Majumdar.

Authorities report the crime took place in Jangalia village on Sunday. The woman was initially treated locally before being shifted to Baruipur Hospital. Her condition, while stable, remains serious.

Family members reported her missing after she failed to reach her destination on Saturday night. Law enforcement has initiated an investigation, with claims from political figures like BJP president Majumdar criticizing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's silence over the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

