In a public meeting at RK Puram, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami criticized the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress as 'two sides of the same coin' regarding corruption. He highlighted the intense electoral battle in Delhi, with remarks echoed by PM Modi targeting AAP's weakening position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 09:57 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Slams Opposition for 'Corruption and Appeasement'
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a scathing critique against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress by dubbing them 'two sides of the same coin' in terms of corruption and appeasement. His remarks came during a public rally in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Anil Sharma at the RK Puram assembly constituency.

While addressing the gathering, CM Dhami accused AAP and Congress, part of the INDIA bloc, of pretending to contest elections separately. He emphasized that both parties exhibit similarities in their political strategies and declared their disdain for people from regions like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand while allegedly advocating for human rights of anti-national entities.

The electoral contest in Delhi has reached fever pitch, with AAP and BJP candidates campaigning aggressively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed a massive rally, expressing confidence in BJP's prospects. He targeted AAP's symbol, asserting internal disarray as eight of its MLAs defected to BJP, signaling a potential shift in political momentum ahead of the February elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

