China Seeks to Reinstate Phase One Trade Deal Amid Tariff Tensions

China is proposing to restore the 'phase one' trade deal as a response to tariffs initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. This move, reported by the Wall Street Journal, aims to address economic tensions between the two nations since the 2020 agreement during Trump's first term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 10:26 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

In a strategic move, China is setting the stage to revive the 'phase one' trade deal in response to the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

The trade deal, originally signed in 2020, marked a significant moment in U.S.-China relations during Donald Trump's first term in office. Chinese officials are reportedly eager to revisit this agreement as a way to ease ongoing economic tensions.

Sources indicate that China's proposal is part of broader efforts to stabilize trade relations, reflecting a desire to move past the disputes that have characterized recent years between the two economic giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

