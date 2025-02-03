China Seeks to Reinstate Phase One Trade Deal Amid Tariff Tensions

In a strategic move, China is setting the stage to revive the 'phase one' trade deal in response to the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

The trade deal, originally signed in 2020, marked a significant moment in U.S.-China relations during Donald Trump's first term in office. Chinese officials are reportedly eager to revisit this agreement as a way to ease ongoing economic tensions.

Sources indicate that China's proposal is part of broader efforts to stabilize trade relations, reflecting a desire to move past the disputes that have characterized recent years between the two economic giants.

