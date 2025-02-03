Controversy Surrounds Waqf Bill as Congress MP Slams JPC Report

Congress MP Imran Masood launched a scathing attack on the Joint Parliamentary Committee's report concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, asserting that the ruling government is unfairly leveraging its majority to enforce decisions. Masood underscored the importance of valuing every opinion in a democracy, pledging to persist in opposing the bill.

In a statement to ANI, Masood pointed to what he perceives as a blatant breach of democratic norms, labeling it an infringement on Article 26 of the Constitution. The controversy intensified as JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal accused the Opposition of pursuing an agenda, noting their dissent on a substantial portion of the report.

Speaking to media outlets, Pal defended the comprehensive 428-page JPC report, which involved input from diverse witnesses including the Waqf Board and Islamic scholars. The report, submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, includes several amendments derived from collective contributions but heavily influenced by a majority rule, as highlighted by Masood's criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)