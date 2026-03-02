Youth Protests and Democracy: An Unyielding Battle

Youth wings from INDIA bloc parties have rallied behind the Indian Youth Congress and its national president, Uday Bhanu Chib, arrested during a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit. The India Youth Front criticized what it sees as curbs on democratic activism in Delhi.

Samajwadi Party youth leader Fahad Ahmad connected the history of the Congress party and its youth wing to India's political development. He argued that designated protest sites are vital for airing grievances. Such action, he maintained, is part of the democratic process.

An emergency-like situation is emerging with restrictions on demonstrations and media access, resulting in a stifling of free expression. Meanwhile, a Delhi court intervened in the legal proceedings involving Chib, emphasizing constitutional concerns.