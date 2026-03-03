Left Menu

Taiwan's Diplomatic Stand: Supporting Democracy, Freedom, and Allies

Taiwan expresses solid support for international efforts to aid Iran's pursuit of democracy and freedom, aligning itself with the U.S. and Israel. Despite lacking formal diplomatic ties, Taiwan views Israel as a crucial democratic partner and condemns Iran's recent military actions in the Gulf region.

  Taiwan

Taiwan has voiced its support for the global community's initiatives to assist the Iranian populace in achieving freedom and democracy. This announcement coincides with Taiwan's backing of U.S. and Israel efforts. President Lai Ching-te noted parallels between Israel's security challenges and Taiwan's own tensions with China.

Following the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, Taiwan strengthened its engagement, recognizing Israel as a key democratic ally. When questioned about supporting military actions, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry emphasized its commitment to democratic principles and criticized Iran's recent military activities in the Gulf.

Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Wu reaffirmed Taiwan's alliance with the U.S. and Israel, countries focused on countering terrorism. Despite lacking formal diplomatic ties with Israel and Washington, Taiwan maintains its commitment to these relationships, having severed diplomatic relations with Iran since 1971.

