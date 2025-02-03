Chaos in Lok Sabha Over Prayagraj Stampede

The Lok Sabha on Monday was engulfed by noisy protests from opposition parties, who demanded a thorough discussion on the recent stampede tragedy during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

On the first session post-President's joint address and budget presentation, the opposition, led by Congress, demanded a detailed discussion on the issue, highlighting the need for a list of the deceased victims.

Despite Speaker Om Birla's instructions to raise the issue during the debate on the President's address, opposition leaders led by Gaurav Gogoi and K C Venugopal stormed the House, urging a suspension of the Question Hour to prioritize discussions on the tragedy, where 30 people were killed and 60 injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)