Chaos in Lok Sabha Over Prayagraj Stampede
The Lok Sabha witnessed intense protests led by opposition parties demanding a discussion on the Prayagraj stampede during Maha Kumbh. Despite the Speaker's attempts to maintain order, tensions rose as opposition members called for Question Hour suspension and a list of the deceased. Thirty people died in the tragic event.
- Country:
- India
The Lok Sabha on Monday was engulfed by noisy protests from opposition parties, who demanded a thorough discussion on the recent stampede tragedy during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.
On the first session post-President's joint address and budget presentation, the opposition, led by Congress, demanded a detailed discussion on the issue, highlighting the need for a list of the deceased victims.
Despite Speaker Om Birla's instructions to raise the issue during the debate on the President's address, opposition leaders led by Gaurav Gogoi and K C Venugopal stormed the House, urging a suspension of the Question Hour to prioritize discussions on the tragedy, where 30 people were killed and 60 injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revitalizing Legislative Sittings: Speaker Om Birla's Call to Action
New Edition of Parliamentary Guide Released by Speaker Om Birla
Report of joint committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla welcome President Murmu in Parliament.