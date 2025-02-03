Left Menu

BJP's Double-Engine Government: Progress or Politics?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the AAP government in Delhi, claiming it stagnated due to conflicts with the Centre, while states with BJP governance have thrived. He accused AAP leaders of corruption and failing to deliver on promises. The BJP positions itself as the solution for Delhi's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:11 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted that states with a double-engine BJP government have made significant progress over the past decade, while Delhi lags due to the AAP's constant disagreements with the Centre.

Speaking at a public meeting in Jangpura, Shah attacked AAP's leadership, notably Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, branding them as corrupt figures who have failed the capital.

Shah emphasized the BJP's potential to transform Delhi into a world-class city, as it prepares for the upcoming elections on February 5.

