Vijayendra Optimistic Amid Karnataka BJP Factional Rift

Amid growing unrest within the Karnataka BJP, state party chief B Y Vijayendra on Monday expressed strong confidence in his leadership during an ongoing factional rift, highlighting his commitment to steering the party through its internal challenges.

Vijayendra acknowledged the damage caused by these internal disputes but emphasized the integrity of the party's organizational elections, from the mandal level to the national leadership.

Despite criticism from factions led by leaders such as Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Vijayendra feels optimistic about the party's unified future, anticipating a resolution to leadership disagreements.

