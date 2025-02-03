Left Menu

Musk's Controversial Move: Shutting Down USAID

Elon Musk, tasked by President Trump to lead federal cost-cutting, is spearheading an effort to dismantle USAID. As Musk faces criticism for his unprecedented access to federal systems, the move raises concerns over the potential impact on global humanitarian aid and government transparency.

Elon Musk

In a bold move reflective of his reputation, billionaire Elon Musk, who has been placed at the helm of U.S. government cost-cutting initiatives, has announced plans to shutter USAID. Holding the role amid President Trump's drive for downsizing, Musk is advocating substantial budget retractions.

The decision, discussed extensively on social media, involves Musk and notable politicians, including former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. The closure of USAID, the world's biggest solo donor, endangers crucial global aid efforts, including healthcare and anti-corruption programs.

Critics are voicing concerns regarding Musk's expansive access to sensitive government operations, and allegations of power misuse have surfaced. As the Trump administration implements sweeping changes, tensions mount concerning the trajectory and implications of Musk's assertive fiscal agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

