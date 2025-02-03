Ukraine Elections: A Step Toward Legitimacy
The Kremlin emphasizes the need for elections in Ukraine to legitimize new leadership. The U.S. supports this step, potentially within the year, if Ukraine can negotiate a truce with Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov states no significant discussions have occurred regarding participants in peace talks.
The Kremlin has emphasized the necessity of conducting elections in Ukraine to establish legitimate leadership, as stated on Monday.
The United States is advocating for Ukraine to organize elections, ideally by year's end, contingent upon securing a truce with Russia. This was communicated by the top Ukraine official under President Donald Trump's administration to Reuters.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that there have been no substantial discussions concerning which parties would engage in negotiations to resolve the ongoing conflict.
