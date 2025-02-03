The Kremlin has emphasized the necessity of conducting elections in Ukraine to establish legitimate leadership, as stated on Monday.

The United States is advocating for Ukraine to organize elections, ideally by year's end, contingent upon securing a truce with Russia. This was communicated by the top Ukraine official under President Donald Trump's administration to Reuters.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that there have been no substantial discussions concerning which parties would engage in negotiations to resolve the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)