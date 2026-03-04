Left Menu

Iran-United States-Israel Conflict: A Dire Toll

Iran's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs reports at least 1,045 casualties in the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel. The count reflects identified and prepared bodies for burial, shedding light on the conflict's dire human cost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:30 IST
Iran-United States-Israel Conflict: A Dire Toll
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

At least 1,045 people have been reported dead as a result of the ongoing conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel, according to an Iranian government agency.

The grim figures were released by Iran's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, highlighting the devastating human toll of the dispute.

This count includes the number of identified bodies that have been prepared for burial, encapsulating the severe impact on Iranian families and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

IIFCL to Fuel Infrastructure Growth with $1.6 Billion Global Fundraising

 India
2
UK-U.S. Special Relationship: A Military Perspective

UK-U.S. Special Relationship: A Military Perspective

 United Kingdom
3
Vatican's Diplomatic Critique on 'Preventive War' Doctrine

Vatican's Diplomatic Critique on 'Preventive War' Doctrine

 Global
4
QatarEnergy's Force Majeure Amid Rising Tensions

QatarEnergy's Force Majeure Amid Rising Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026