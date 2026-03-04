Iran-United States-Israel Conflict: A Dire Toll
Iran's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs reports at least 1,045 casualties in the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel. The count reflects identified and prepared bodies for burial, shedding light on the conflict's dire human cost.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:30 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
At least 1,045 people have been reported dead as a result of the ongoing conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel, according to an Iranian government agency.
The grim figures were released by Iran's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, highlighting the devastating human toll of the dispute.
This count includes the number of identified bodies that have been prepared for burial, encapsulating the severe impact on Iranian families and communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)