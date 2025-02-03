Left Menu

Belgium's Bart De Wever Emphasizes NATO's Importance

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever stressed the importance of the NATO alliance with the U.S. at his first European summit. He announced plans to increase Belgium's defense spending to 2% of GDP, with future discussions on higher targets. His remarks were ahead of an EU leaders' meeting.

At his inaugural summit with European leaders, newly appointed Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever underscored the importance of maintaining the NATO alliance with the United States, cautioning against European self-reliance in defense issues.

He announced intentions to raise Belgium's defense budget to 2% of its GDP, though discussions about further increases are slated for the future.

De Wever's statements came in anticipation of an informal meeting of EU leaders held in Brussels, where defense spending is a key topic of dialogue.

