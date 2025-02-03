Belgium's Bart De Wever Emphasizes NATO's Importance

At his inaugural summit with European leaders, newly appointed Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever underscored the importance of maintaining the NATO alliance with the United States, cautioning against European self-reliance in defense issues.

He announced intentions to raise Belgium's defense budget to 2% of its GDP, though discussions about further increases are slated for the future.

De Wever's statements came in anticipation of an informal meeting of EU leaders held in Brussels, where defense spending is a key topic of dialogue.

