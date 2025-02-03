Trump Cuts Funding Over South Africa's Land Law, Sparks International Debate

US President Donald Trump has vowed to halt funding to South Africa and launched an investigation, citing human rights abuses linked to a controversial land expropriation law. Posting on Truth Social, Trump accused South Africa of poor treatment towards certain groups.

The South African government responded, urging the Trump administration to gain a better grasp of the new law, designed to address apartheid-era land inequalities. President Cyril Ramaphosa clarified that no land had been confiscated by the government, emphasizing the constitutional guidance behind the law.

Trump's ally, billionaire Elon Musk, echoed similar sentiments, claiming anti-white bias in South Africa's policies. Experts point out that violence against white farmers reflects broader crime issues in the nation. Tensions rise as South Africa seeks to clarify its position amid potential funding cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)