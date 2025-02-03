Left Menu

European Unity in Face of Trade War Threats

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk condemns trade wars as EU leaders prepare to address potential U.S. tariffs. Tusk emphasizes the need for a united European stance to deter divisive trade policies. The meeting also aims to address growing tensions from global superpowers like Russia and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:16 IST
Amid escalating tensions over potential trade wars, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk labeled any such actions as grave mistakes. His remarks came just after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled plans for substantial tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China.

Tusk emphasized Poland's commitment to encouraging common sense and caution within the European Union, warning against the perilous implications of initiating trade battles. He expressed hope for a strong, clear, and united European stance.

As EU leaders convene, they brace for possible punitive measures from the U.S., underlining the necessity for solidarity in light of looming threats from Russia and China's expanding ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

