Canadian Backlash: Boycotts and Booing in Response to U.S. Tariffs

Canadians are reacting strongly to U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of 25% tariffs on Canadian goods. This has sparked boycotts, alterations in purchasing habits, and even incidents of booing at sporting events. Canadian officials urge citizens to support local products as the nation prepares counter-tariffs.

Updated: 03-02-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:35 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Canadians expressed their discontent by canceling trips south, boycotting American products, and even booing during sporting events following President Trump’s announcement of 25% tariffs on Canadian goods.

The shocking tariffs, seen as an act of economic aggression, particularly hit Windsor, a border city reliant on cross-border trade. Residents are urged to support local industries, while a surge in Canadian pride is observed nationwide.

Prime Minister Trudeau announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods and encouraged the promotion of local products. Ontario's Premier banned American liquor from shelves, while reactions spanned from changes in shopping habits to anger and boycotts of American services.

