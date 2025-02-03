Amit Shah Targets AAP in Fiery Delhi Campaign Speech

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took aim at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during a rally in Delhi, accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Manish Sisodia of derailing the city's progress.

Shah alleged the duo had neglected essential infrastructure and allowed corruption to flourish, citing a scandal involving schools and an educational leader imprisoned over a liquor scam.

He vowed the BJP would correct these failings, pledging to enhance infrastructure and fulfill healthcare assurances if given the chance in upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)