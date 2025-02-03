Left Menu

Amit Shah Targets AAP in Fiery Delhi Campaign Speech

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly stalling Delhi's progress, accusing leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia of corruption. Shah claimed BJP would transform Delhi and blamed AAP for poor infrastructure, corruption, and unfulfilled promises, including educational neglect and Yamuna pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:56 IST
Amit Shah Targets AAP in Fiery Delhi Campaign Speech
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took aim at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during a rally in Delhi, accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Manish Sisodia of derailing the city's progress.

Shah alleged the duo had neglected essential infrastructure and allowed corruption to flourish, citing a scandal involving schools and an educational leader imprisoned over a liquor scam.

He vowed the BJP would correct these failings, pledging to enhance infrastructure and fulfill healthcare assurances if given the chance in upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025