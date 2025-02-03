Amit Shah Targets AAP in Fiery Delhi Campaign Speech
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly stalling Delhi's progress, accusing leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia of corruption. Shah claimed BJP would transform Delhi and blamed AAP for poor infrastructure, corruption, and unfulfilled promises, including educational neglect and Yamuna pollution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah took aim at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during a rally in Delhi, accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Manish Sisodia of derailing the city's progress.
Shah alleged the duo had neglected essential infrastructure and allowed corruption to flourish, citing a scandal involving schools and an educational leader imprisoned over a liquor scam.
He vowed the BJP would correct these failings, pledging to enhance infrastructure and fulfill healthcare assurances if given the chance in upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Delhi
- AAP
- BJP
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Manish Sisodia
- corruption
- infrastructure
- elections
- education
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi has never seen such poll campaign when efforts made to attack a former CM: Arvind Kejriwal over alleged stone throwing at his car.
Have written to PM Modi regarding housing scheme for govt employees in Delhi if Centre provides land: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
BJP Unveils Second Manifesto for Delhi Polls with Promises of Free Education and Anti-Corruption Stance
BJP manifesto dangerous, it will stop free education for all in govt schools in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal.
Enforcement Directorate Freezes Assets in Corruption Probe