Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Removal of CJI from Election Committee

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, launched a scathing attack on the Modi administration on Monday, voicing concern over the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from the selection committee responsible for recommending the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners.

Gandhi highlighted the recent legislative change, the Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, which now stipulates that the President appoints election commissioners on the advice of a selection committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition, and a Union Cabinet minister.

He alleged that the removal of the CJI from this pivotal committee was a deliberate move, timed suspiciously close to the general elections, during which the election dates were reportedly altered. Gandhi criticized this change and accused the BJP of distorting the foundational values established by historical figures like Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Gautam Buddha.

