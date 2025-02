Europe's Strategic Awakening Amidst Global Tensions

In Brussels, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Europe to enhance its defense capabilities, citing security threats from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and policy shifts under former U.S. President Donald Trump. His call came during a summit of European Union leaders pondering greater strategic autonomy.

The summit faced tensions following Trump's recent declaration to impose tariffs on EU imports, intensifying fears of a trade war. EU leaders warned of retaliatory measures, emphasizing the need for unity and collective security.

While Macron champions European self-reliance, others including Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasize maintaining strong ties with U.S. and NATO allies. Discussions also focus on funding defense projects, with divergent views on joint EU borrowing initiatives.

